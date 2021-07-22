Metro & Crime

Court remands sexagenarians for defiling a minor In Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A Family Court sitting in Ibadan the Oyo State capital has remanded two aged men in prison for allegedly defiling a minor.

According to the state’s Public Relation Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CSC Oluwole Olusegun, in a release made available to New Telegraph on behalf of the Oyo State Commandant, CC Adaralewa Michael, said the two suspects were charged to court by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and had been remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo.

According to the NSCDC, the first suspect Kayode Akinsile, 60, of Alafara Ona Ara, Ibadan was first arrested on June 15, 2021 and was granted bail but went ahead to defile another minor and was re-arrested on July 7, 2021.

The second suspect, Dr. Ajelere Ajewumi, 68, from Oki Olodo, Ibadan was arrested for illegal adoption and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetoyibo of family Court 2 Iyaganku, Ibadan after hearing the prosecution, and the charges preferred against the two suspects, later remanded them till September.

Commandant Adaralewa Michael said that the two suspects were arraigned after forensic/medical examination and thorough investigation into the alleged offence. He advised the parents to be more responsible in caring for their children, while he encouraged the children to be disciplined and be good ambassadors of their various homes and families.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

60-year-old man arraigned for trespassing on Obasanjo’s land

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A 60-year-old man, Ibrahim Ibuoye, was yesterday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State for allegedly forcibly entering into the farm of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The accused, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge of breach of peace, forcible entry, damage and conspiracy. The prosecutor, Inspector Rosemary Samson, […]
Metro & Crime

Pests cost us N50m annually, cry Ebonyi rice farmers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

People of Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday said they were losing over N50 million annually to pests. According to them, pests have continued to destroy their rice farms since 2016. Ekpaomaka, one of the neighbouring communities with Cross River State, is one of the communities in Ikwo, Ebonyi State producing […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS: Thugs unleash terror on protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Chukwu David, Caleb Onwe, Muritala Ayinla, Uchenna Inya, Cajetan Mamta and Dominic Adewole

Govt not behind attack –Commissioner Demonstrators barricade National Assembly FCTA bans streets protests in Abuja Lawyers, students, artists join protests in Delta, Edo, Ebonyi Again, violence erupted in Lagos yesterday as armed thugs unleashed mayhem on the ‘End SARS’ protesters. The attack occurred at Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State government. This led to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica