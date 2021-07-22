Court remands sexagenarians for defiling a minor In Ibadan

A Family Court sitting in Ibadan the Oyo State capital has remanded two aged men in prison for allegedly defiling a minor.

According to the state’s Public Relation Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CSC Oluwole Olusegun, in a release made available to New Telegraph on behalf of the Oyo State Commandant, CC Adaralewa Michael, said the two suspects were charged to court by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and had been remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo.

According to the NSCDC, the first suspect Kayode Akinsile, 60, of Alafara Ona Ara, Ibadan was first arrested on June 15, 2021 and was granted bail but went ahead to defile another minor and was re-arrested on July 7, 2021.

The second suspect, Dr. Ajelere Ajewumi, 68, from Oki Olodo, Ibadan was arrested for illegal adoption and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetoyibo of family Court 2 Iyaganku, Ibadan after hearing the prosecution, and the charges preferred against the two suspects, later remanded them till September.

Commandant Adaralewa Michael said that the two suspects were arraigned after forensic/medical examination and thorough investigation into the alleged offence. He advised the parents to be more responsible in caring for their children, while he encouraged the children to be disciplined and be good ambassadors of their various homes and families.

