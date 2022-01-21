Metro & Crime

Court remands student’s mother, one other for attacking teacher in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday remanded Mrs. Elizabeth Joseph, the mother of Joshua Joseph, an SS3 student for allegedly assaulting a teacher. New Telegraph reports that, Joseph, a student of Toyon High School in Ere in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state and his mother allegedly hired thugs and attacked teachers of the school on Tuesday. The student, who was said to have been reprimanded by his teacher for his hairstyle, had invaded the school with his parents and the hoodlums.

The suspects were later arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command. W h e n the matter came up for hearing yesterday, Magistrate B.O Abdul Salam having listened to the charge read by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Adeyemo, expressed disappointment over the attitude some parents who followed their wards to school to attack teachers for disciplining their wards.

The Magistrate said, “Why are these children attacking their teachers? If some drastic measure is not taken, these are the kind of youths that will become a menace not only to their teachers, but also to police officers and court officials if they get a judgement that is not satisfactory to them. “If my parents had followed me to my school to fight my teachers will I be on this bench today?”

 

