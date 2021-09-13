Law

Court remands suspected drug lord arrested inside church

Posted on

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a suspected drug lord, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, in prison for allegedly exporting 66.65kg of banned substances to the United Kingdom.

 

The order was sequel to Ikeanyionwu’s arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a 6-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

He was dragged before the court after his arrest within the premises of a Pentecostal church in Lagos by NDLEA’s operatives. Upon his arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge following which the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, sought his remand in a Correctional Centre pending conclusion of his trial.

 

Responding, defence lawyer, Dennis Warri, drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail motion saying it has already been served on the prosecution’s lawyer.

 

Arguing the motion, the lawyer while pleading for the temporary release of his client on liberal terms said he is currently being treated of an ailment at the Airforce Clinic. He further assured the court that the defendant will not jump bail if granted one and that he will always attend the court to face his trial till the determination of the charges against him.

 

However, in opposing the bail motion, the NDLEA’s lawyer said the defendant is a flight risk. The lawyer revealed that upon the seizure of the banned substances, a manhunt was launched to arrest the defendant who had relocated from his known residential address.

 

He added that consequent upon a prolonged and sustained surveillance spanning days, the defendant was traced to a Pentecostal church for a Sunday service, where he was arrested.

 

The lawyer also debunked claims of the defendant’s ill-health saying “he is hale and hearty was not at anytime attended to at the Nigeria Airforce Clinic or any other hospital”.

 

After listening to the submissions of parties in the matter, Justice Ringim fixed September 15, 2021, as the date to rule on the defendant’s bail motion.

 

He also ordered the remand of the defendant in custody of the Correctional Service till the date. In the charge, the defendant, a resident of 1, Mike Ajeri Street, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos State, was said to have conspired with four other persons (now at large) to smuggle the banned substance which consists of indian hemps, cocaine and heroin, weighing a total of 66.65kg to the United Kingdom (UK), through his Logistics and Freight forwarding company, known as Farawell Company Limited.

 

The offences which were allegedly committed on August 22, 2021, at NAHCO Export Shed, a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, were said to have contravened Sections 14(b) and 21(2)(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same Ac

