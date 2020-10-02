Metro & Crime

Court remands teenager for allegedly killing his 40-year-old father

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that ThankGod Joseph, 18, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 40-year old father.

The police charged Joseph, who lives in Ikwokwu-Ito, Obi Local Government Area of Benue with culpable homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of Joseph for want of jurisdiction.

Kor ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until November 25, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obi via a letter dated Sept 21, 2020 to the State CID, Makurdi for proper investigation.

He alleged that the complainant, Philip Agbo, reported the matter at the police Station, Obarike-Ito, Obi on September 14.

Gbakor said that Joseph hit his father, Igiri, after he accused his son of stealing his cell phone.

He said that Igiri, fell down and died on the spot.

