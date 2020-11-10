Metro & Crime

Court remands three for alleged murder in Osun

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded three persons in a correctional centre for an alleged murder.

 

The defendants are Aishat Mutiu (21), Oyewale Segun (22) and Ijaye Shola (22). The police prosecutor, Mr. John Idoko, alleged that the defendants conspired with others, now at large, to commit the alleged crime. The defendants are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

 

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on or about October 24, 2020 about 11am, at TUNS International Holding Limited, Osogbo.

 

He said the accused did arm themselves with guns, cutlasses, iron rods, sticks and other dangerous weapons and robbed a man, Badmus Taofeek Olakunle, of laptops, computer, printers, rugs, standing fans, televisions, bags of salt, flour, sugar, baking soda, wall clocks, office chairs and tables, tins of yeast, two big generators, six electric ovens, bread slice machines, thousands of cartons of biscuit, popcorn machines, etc., value yet to be estimated, property of TUNS International Holding Limited, Osogbo.

 

The prosecutor added that the accused unlawfully shot a man, Abdulrasheed Olawale, with gun which caused his death. He added that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 6(b), 1(1)(2)(a)(b), 324 and 319(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Vol. 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol II Law of Osun State, 2002.

 

The plea of the accused was not taken, apparently due to the magnitude of the offence. Their counsel, Taiwo Awokunle, Chief Bola Abimbola-Ige, A. A. Adelowo and A. O. Olodo, were not allowed to apply for their bail.

 

The Magistrate, Mrs. Modupe Awodele, ordered the remand of the defendants in Ilesa Correctional Centre. She directed the police to refer the duplicate case file to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice and thereafter adjourned the matter till December 9, 2020.

