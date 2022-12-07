Court remands three men in prison for murder

Justice Sylvester Popnen of a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered the remand of three persons in prison over their alleged involvement in the robbery and killing of one, Chidi Onwukwe.

The remand order was sequel to the arraignment of the three defendants: Samuel Onwukwe, Promise George and Blessed Onyekachi Nathan, by the police on four counts of conspiracy to armed robbery, illegal possession of arms and murder.

The trio, however, pleaded not guilty upon their arraignment, following which the prosecutor, Essien Edet, sought for their remand in prison pending conclusion of trial.

Responding, defence lawyer, B. F. John-Williams, orally applied that his clients should be admitted to bail by the court.

The request was, however, turned down by the court on the ground that an oral bail application could not stand considering the nature of the offence.

Justice Popnen consequently ordered the defendants be remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre and adjourned further hearing in the matter to December 15 and 16, 2022, and January 27, 2023 for trial.

In the charge, marked PHC/667/CR/2022, the defendants were accused of making away with Chidi’s phones and other valuables after killing him in his home in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, on January 27, 2021. They were also accused of transferring money from Chidi’s bank account.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...