Court remands two for murder in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A Magistrate Court sitting in Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded two suspects for alleged murder. The two persons, Olaiya Tunde, 21, and Akinnuoye Festus, 24, were dragged before the court for killing one Pius Dada Omoniyi. The accused persons, who were said to have severed the head of the deceased, also chopped off his two arms and two feet after killing him in a bush. They were arraigned on two counts of murder and conspiracy which con-travened Section 316 and punishable under sections 516 and 319(1) of the criminal code, cap 37,Vol. 1, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006. Police Prosecutor, Abdul Lateef Sule informed the court that the accused persons committed the offence on August 14, 2020 at Awo road, Oke-Igbo axis. Sule requested the court to order the case file transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) for legal advice. The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Oyedele Awe, subsequently ordered that the case file be tranferred to the DPP and adjourned the case to April 30, 2021 for mention.

