News

Court remands two lawyers in EFCC’s custody over electoral fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two lawyers in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged manipulation of the 2018 election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which produced Paul Usoro (SAN), as the President of the Bar.

The order was sequel to the arraignment of the two lawyers, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide, on a 14-count charge bordering on the alleged offences by the anti-graft agency. The duo, however, denied the allegation upon their arraignment, following which their lawyers, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, moved their bail motions. In arguing the motions, the lawyers pleaded with the court to admit their clients to bail in liberal terms, saying that they were senior lawyers who would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidences relating to the charge. The defendants were later admitted to bail by Justice Obiozor in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each.

The judge while adjourning the matter to April 14, 2021 for trial ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC’s custody for seven days, to fulfil the bail terms, failure which they would be moved to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs, raise defence budget

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

As the nation continues to grapple with security challenges, a call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the sacking of Service Chiefs, while increasing budgetary allocations to the defence sector. The call was made by a group, the Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP), who argued for the injection of a new crop of […]
News

Oniru partners African Group on regeneration of Iruland’s economy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of his determination to use his exposure and experience in public service to develop the kingdom, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has partnered with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance to boost the economy of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom.   Speaking when […]
News

Group berates Shehu over comments on Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A Group, the Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance in Africa, (COSPAGA), has come down hard on the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, over his comment that Service Chiefs would remain in office as long as the president is satisfied with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: