Court remands two lawyers in EFCC’s custody over electoral fraud

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two lawyers in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged manipulation of the 2018 election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which produced Paul Usoro (SAN), as the President of the Bar.

The order was sequel to the arraignment of the two lawyers, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide, on a 14-count charge bordering on the alleged offences by the anti-graft agency. The duo, however, denied the allegation upon their arraignment, following which their lawyers, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, moved their bail motions. In arguing the motions, the lawyers pleaded with the court to admit their clients to bail in liberal terms, saying that they were senior lawyers who would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidences relating to the charge. The defendants were later admitted to bail by Justice Obiozor in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each.

The judge while adjourning the matter to April 14, 2021 for trial ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC’s custody for seven days, to fulfil the bail terms, failure which they would be moved to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

