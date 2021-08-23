Law

Court remands woman for trafficking in 600g of cocaine

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a woman, Okafor Ebere Edith, in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) for allegedly trafficking in 600g of cocaine.

 

The remand order was sequel to Ebere’s arraignment before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

 

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her.

 

Following the reading of the charge, NDLEA’s lawyer, Augustine Nwagwu, sought for a trial date and the remand of the defendant in custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending conclusion of her trial.

 

Responding, defence lawyer, Mrs. V. I. Ekwegh, drew the court’s attention to her client’s bail motion and urged the court to allow her move it. She subsequently moved the motion following the granting of her request by the court.

 

In his ruling on the bail motion, Justice Oweibo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to the judge, each of the sureties must either be a landed property owner within the jusrisdiction of the court or a civil servant not bellow grade level 12 in the Federal or Lagos state employment.

Justice Oweibo also ordered that the defendant should be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the perfection of her bail conditions.

 

According to the charge, Okafor Ebere Edith was alleged to have on or about the 31st day of July, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cote D’ivoire flight to Liberia at the Departure Hall of Murtala Mohammed International Arport, Ikeja, Lagos, without lawful authority exported 600 grammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

