Court remands woman in prison for drug peddling

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a 56-year-old-woman, Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika, who was charged before the court for attempting to smuggle 400 grams of cocaine to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, in prison The judge arrived at the decision after the defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and unlawful exportation slammed on her by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The NDLEA’s lawyer, Juliana Imaobong irobochi, had informed the court that the defendant on November 13, 2022, conspired with one, Olanrewaju Abdulai Ramon, to commit the heinous act.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the defendant was arrested with the banned drug during the outward clearance of passengers to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. She told the judge that the defendant concealed the drug in a pair of black sandals she wore. The prosecutor equally notified the court that the defendant’s alleged crimes are contrary to and punishable under Sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N 30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. But the defendant refuted the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As a result of her not-guilty plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date, and also urged the court to remand her in custody until the determination of the charge. However, in her response, defence lawyer, Bolanle Kolawole, asked the court for a short date to enable her file the necessary documents for the defendant’s bail.

Based on the prosecutor’s submissions, Justice Ringim ordered the remand of the defendant at the female section of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), Kirikiri Centre. The judge later adjourned the case to March 5 for trial to commence.

