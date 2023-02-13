Law

Court remands woman in prison for drug peddling

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a 56-year-old-woman, Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika, who was charged before the court for attempting to smuggle 400 grams of cocaine to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, in prison The judge arrived at the decision after the defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and unlawful exportation slammed on her by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The NDLEA’s lawyer, Juliana Imaobong irobochi, had informed the court that the defendant on November 13, 2022, conspired with one, Olanrewaju Abdulai Ramon, to commit the heinous act.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the defendant was arrested with the banned drug during the outward clearance of passengers to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. She told the judge that the defendant concealed the drug in a pair of black sandals she wore. The prosecutor equally notified the court that the defendant’s alleged crimes are contrary to and punishable under Sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N 30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. But the defendant refuted the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As a result of her not-guilty plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date, and also urged the court to remand her in custody until the determination of the charge. However, in her response, defence lawyer, Bolanle Kolawole, asked the court for a short date to enable her file the necessary documents for the defendant’s bail.

Based on the prosecutor’s submissions, Justice Ringim ordered the remand of the defendant at the female section of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), Kirikiri Centre. The judge later adjourned the case to March 5 for trial to commence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Law

Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over childlessness

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

A 14-year-old marriage between Maxwell Chuka and his wife, Christy, has been dissolved by a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, presided over by Malam Labaran Gusau, on grounds of childlessness. The marriage was dissolved by the court after Christy consented to the dissolution, saying she is no longer interested in the union. “I am fed […]
Law

Disquiet over 2021 court vacation

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU

Why vacation should be suspended, by lawyers AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are pushing for the suspension of this year’s annual vacation for judicial officers to allow for the hearing of backlog of cases stalled due to the prolonged strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN)   Some senior lawyers have thrown their weights […]
Law

Forgery: 5 fake SON officials bag 500 hrs community service

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced five men who impersonated officials of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to 500 hours of community service. Besides, the judge equally directed them to pay N100, 000 each to Federal Government for the loss incurred as a result of the forgery. The five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica