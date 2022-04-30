Court remands woman over alleged murder

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered a 55-year-old woman, Abereoje Idowu to be remanded in the Nigeria Correction Centre, Ado Ekiti over conspiracy to murder and murder Abere Olaniyi Olarewaju (28) in Ilawe Ekiti. The Police prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare stated that “the accused person committed the offences of conspiracy to murder and murder in Ilawe Ekiti on 19th April, 2022”.

He said the offences contravened sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. Inspector Elijah requested for the order to allow Police complete their investigation and send the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. In his statement to the Police, one of the eye witnesses said, “there was a misunderstanding between the accused person and the deceased, Idowu held the deceased cloth, people were there separating and begging her to leave his cloth, but he insisted on showing her true colour to the deceased.

