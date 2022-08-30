News

Court reserves judgment on suit against TUC

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Lagos, yesterday reserved judgment on the legal action filed by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and nine others against the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Justice Rabi Gwandu arrived at the decision following the adoption of written addresses in the main originating summons and the counter responses, adopted by all parties. Justice Gwandu told parties in the suit that the date for judgment will be communicated to them.

The Judge at the last proceedings expressed sadness over the flagrant disobedience of her order restraining the TUC from    holding its 12th triennial delegates’ conference pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

When the matter came up yesterday, the claimants’ lawyer, Timothy Adewale, moved a pending motion filed against the defendants over alleged disobedience of the order made by the court, even as he prayed the judge to commit the TUC President and Secretary General to prison

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate President accepts New Telegraph’s Lifetime Achievement Award, says its unsolicited

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said the New Telegraph’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which he will receive on November 19 in Lagos, will serve as an impetus for improved service and contribution to the country as well as for humanity.   The Senate President, who made the remark when he received management of New Telegraph […]
News

2.6m Nigerians displaced by insurgency, natural disasters – Commission

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons has said 2.6 million Nigerians are presently displaced by insurgency, natural disasters and other incidences. This is even as the Commission has concluded plans to construct 600 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and others in Kano. The Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Bashir […]
News

Medical lab scientists protest exclusion in COVID-19 hazard allowances

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has decried their exclusion in the on-going negotiation by the Federal Government with critical players in the health sector for an upward review of COVID-19 hazard allowances. National President of the association, Prof. James Damen, made this known yesterday in Abuja, during the commemoration of the World Biomedical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica