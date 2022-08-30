Court reserves judgment on suit against TUC

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Lagos, yesterday reserved judgment on the legal action filed by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and nine others against the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Justice Rabi Gwandu arrived at the decision following the adoption of written addresses in the main originating summons and the counter responses, adopted by all parties. Justice Gwandu told parties in the suit that the date for judgment will be communicated to them.

The Judge at the last proceedings expressed sadness over the flagrant disobedience of her order restraining the TUC from holding its 12th triennial delegates’ conference pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

When the matter came up yesterday, the claimants’ lawyer, Timothy Adewale, moved a pending motion filed against the defendants over alleged disobedience of the order made by the court, even as he prayed the judge to commit the TUC President and Secretary General to prison

