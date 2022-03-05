News

Court restrains AbdulRazaq from removing auditor general

Posted on

The National Industrial Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has granted an order restraining the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq from forcing the State Auditor General to hand over the duties of his office. Justice K. D. Damulak gave the order, while ruling in suit number NICN/IL/01/2022 filed by Mr Joseph Bamigboye (SAN) on behalf of Mr. Samuel Adeyeye, Auditor General of Kwara state. Adeyeye had dragged Governor AbdulRazaq before the Court seeking, among others declaration of his purported removal from office as the Auditor General of the state null, void, unconstitutional and of no effect.

Adeyeye, had the suit, asked the Court to declare that his letter of removal from office of the Auditor- General of Kwara State by the Chairman, Civil Service Commission dated 28th January, 2022 was incompetent, null and void urging the Court to declare it null and void. He also approached the court to make an order of interim injunction restraining the governor from removing him from office or forcing him to hand over the duties of his office as Auditor General of the state, pending the determination of his Motion on Notice which has been granted by the industrial court. Justice Damulak however fixed hearing in the suit till Thursday, 10th March, 2022.

 

