Court restrains Abia electoral umpire from conducting LG elections

Hon. Justice Agwu Umah Kalu of Abia State High Court, Aba Judicial Division has given an interim injunction restraining the Abia State Independent Election Commission (ABSIEC) from conducting the Local Government election in the state scheduled for December 18, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

New Telegraph learnt that Abia State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) had dragged ABSIEC to court on issues the party said is against rights of its candidates and prayed the court to stop the electoral body from taking further actions that will limit the chances of their candidates in the election.

Upon reading the motion ex-parte filed on November 26 brought in pursuant to Order 39 Rules (1) and (3) and Order Rule of the High Court Civil Procedure, the Affidavit in support of the motion and after hearing Barr. Perfect Okorie for the APC, Justice Kalu in his ruling, ordered for interim injunction restraining ABSIEC from taking any other step in the conducting of the election pending the determination of the motion on notice.

