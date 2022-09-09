Court restrains Assembly from declaring lawmaker’s seat vacant

An Akure High Court on Wednesday restrained the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly from declaring the seat of the lawmaker representing the Eseodo constituency Success Torhukerhijo vacant over alleged anti-party activities. Justice Alero Akeredolu also barred the House of Assembly, Speaker David Oleyeloogun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from doing anything that would jeopardize the outcome of the pending case. The Assembly in August declared Torhukerhijo’s seat vacant over the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against him by the APC. He was alleged to have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the primary for House of Representatives. But the lawmaker approached the court to challenge the legality of the action. Justice Akeredolu, who read the exhibits and affidavits attached to the ex parte motion, said it would be in the interest of justice to preserve the subject matter of the suit and subsequently gave an order halting anything step has to do with the declaration of the seat vacant. The Judge then fixed the hearing of the motion on notice for September 16.
