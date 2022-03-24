Court restrains FG from evicting AU from Ikoyi property

A Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has restrained the Federal Government from evicting the African Union from the seven properties located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos currently occupied by it. Justice O. Ogunjobi granted the interim restraining order yesterday following the granting of an ex parte motion filed by the African Union through its lawyer, Mofesomo Tayo- Oyetibo. The properties involved are 3 Macpherson Avenue, 5A Ikoya Avenue, 5B Ikoya Avenue, 24 Mekuwen Street, 20 Gerard Road, 2A Kuramo Close and 2B Kuramo Close.

In granting the motion, the judge restrained the Federal Government from interfering with the claimant’s occupation and use of the property whether by executive, administrative, judicial, or legislative action. The AGF and the Presidential Implementation Committee of the White Paper on the Commission of Inquiry into the Alienation of Federal Government Landed Property were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked LD/ S591GCM/2022. The claimant averred through its originating summons that under several Deeds of Indenture relating to the properties, it is entitled to quiet enjoyment and exclusive possession of the properties.

