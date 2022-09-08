Metro & Crime

Court restrains Ondo Assembly from declaring lawmaker’s seat vacant

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

An Akure High Court has restrained the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly from declaring the seat of the lawmaker representing the Eseodo constituency, Hon Success Torhukerhijo vacant over alleged anti-party activities.

Aside from the Speaker, the court, presided by Justice Alero Akeredolu, also barred the State House of Assembly, the Speaker, David Oleyeloogun, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from doing anything that would jeopardize the outcome of the case pending before the court.

The State House of Assembly had last month declared the seat of Torhukerhijo, representing the Ese-Odo constituency, vacant over the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him by the State Chairman of APC. He was alleged to have defected to another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the primary for House of Representatives.

But the lawmaker, through his lawyer, Mr. Dipo Torhukerhijo dragged the Assembly, the APC, Oleyeloogun, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court challenging the legality of their action in declaring his seat vacant.

In order granted exparte Thursday, Justice Akeredolu, who read the exhibits and affidavits attached to the motion, said it would be in the interest of justice to preserve the subject matter of the suit and subsequently gave an order halting anything step has to do with the declaration of the seat vacant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Security operatives fail in attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was an attempt on Friday to arrest Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by combined security operatives along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. In a viral video, Igboho, who was topless, dared security operatives to “do their worst” before they drove off the scene. It was learnt that Sunday Igboho was […]
Metro & Crime

Cow meat ban in S’East still in force – IPOB

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated that the ban on consumption of Fulani cow meat in the South-East is still in force. The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this on Wednesday in a statement circulated to journalists. IPOB had last week announced that from April, 2022, the consumption of cow […]
Metro & Crime

Customs generates N16bn in six months

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

…seize hard drugs worth N200m The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command has generated in just six months between January to August 2021 N16 billion, this is even as the Command said they seized hard drugs worth N200 million. The interception of the hard drugs, according to the Area Command Controller, Suleiman Pai Umar, have saved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica