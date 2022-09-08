Court restrains Ondo Assembly from declaring lawmaker’s seat vacant

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

An Akure High Court has restrained the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly from declaring the seat of the lawmaker representing the Eseodo constituency, Hon Success Torhukerhijo vacant over alleged anti-party activities.

Aside from the Speaker, the court, presided by Justice Alero Akeredolu, also barred the State House of Assembly, the Speaker, David Oleyeloogun, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from doing anything that would jeopardize the outcome of the case pending before the court.

The State House of Assembly had last month declared the seat of Torhukerhijo, representing the Ese-Odo constituency, vacant over the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him by the State Chairman of APC. He was alleged to have defected to another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the primary for House of Representatives.

But the lawmaker, through his lawyer, Mr. Dipo Torhukerhijo dragged the Assembly, the APC, Oleyeloogun, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court challenging the legality of their action in declaring his seat vacant.

In order granted exparte Thursday, Justice Akeredolu, who read the exhibits and affidavits attached to the motion, said it would be in the interest of justice to preserve the subject matter of the suit and subsequently gave an order halting anything step has to do with the declaration of the seat vacant.

