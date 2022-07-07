Court restrains TUC from holding delegates’ conference

The Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court (NIC) has restrained the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from holding its 12th triennial delegates conference or taking any further steps to hold it, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before it.

Trial judge, R. H. Gwandu, made the order in a suit filed by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and nine other associations against the TUC.

Justice Gwandu also granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendant, its servants, officials or agents from conducting election into the position of president and other national officers of the Congress pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

“I hereby grant the interlocutory order as prayed on the claimants motion paper dated and filed on June 16, 2022. The matter is adjourned for hearing on July 18, 2022,” Justice Gwandu held.

The order was sequel to the filing and argument of an ex-parte motion by the claimants’ lawyer, Timothy Adewale and other lawyers in the matter, including Johnson Esezoobo, who represents a party seeking to be joined in the suit.

The claimants’ in their originating summons had prayed the court to declare that by virtue of the agreements and resolutions reached and ratified at the 11th triennial delegates conference of the defendant held on June 28, 2019 at NAF Centre, Abuja, the 1st claimant (ASSBIFI) should produce the next president of the TUC for year 2022 to 2015.

The claimants also asked for an order, mandating and compelling the defendant to immediately enable the 1st claimant to produce and assume the office of the president of the defendant in line with the agreement and resolutions reached and ratified at the 11th triennial delegates’ conference in Abuja.

They also prayed the court to restrain the defendant from publishing for election, the position of the president of the defendant for the year 2022 to 2025.

The application is supported by a 27-paragraph affidavit deposed to, by the general secretary of the Pulp Paper and Paper Products Printing and Publishing Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PPAPPPAPSSAN), Benedict Ikegbulam.

