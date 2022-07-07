News

Court restrains TUC from holding delegates’ conference

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court (NIC) has restrained the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from holding its 12th triennial delegates conference or taking any further steps to hold it, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before it.

Trial judge, R. H. Gwandu, made the order in a suit filed by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and nine other associations against the TUC.

Justice Gwandu also granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendant, its servants, officials or agents from conducting election into the position of president and other national officers of the Congress pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

“I hereby grant the interlocutory order as prayed on the claimants motion paper dated and filed on June 16, 2022. The matter is adjourned for hearing on July 18, 2022,” Justice Gwandu held.

The order was sequel to the filing and argument of an ex-parte motion by the claimants’ lawyer, Timothy Adewale and other lawyers in the matter, including Johnson Esezoobo, who represents a party seeking to be joined in the suit.

The claimants’ in their originating summons had prayed the court to declare that by virtue of the agreements and resolutions reached and ratified at the 11th triennial delegates conference of the defendant held on June 28, 2019 at NAF Centre, Abuja, the 1st claimant (ASSBIFI) should produce the next president of the TUC for year 2022 to 2015.

The claimants also asked for an order, mandating and compelling the defendant to immediately enable the 1st claimant to produce and assume the office of the president of the defendant in line with the agreement and resolutions reached and ratified at the 11th triennial delegates’ conference in Abuja.

They also prayed the court to restrain the defendant from publishing for election, the position of the president of the defendant for the year 2022 to 2025.

The application is supported by a 27-paragraph affidavit deposed to, by the general secretary of the Pulp Paper and Paper Products Printing and Publishing Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PPAPPPAPSSAN), Benedict Ikegbulam.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’East Dev Comm to wind up after 10 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…S’East states, ecological fund to fund Commission Philip Nyam, Abuja The South East Development Commission proposed for the South East geopolitical zone may operate for only 10 years. The commission is to be funded by statutory deductions from the monthly allocation to the five South East states and one percent from the Ecological Fund. The […]
News

Taraba leads as NCDC reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in 8 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This brings the total number of recorded cases so far to 164,588. The public health agency made this known in a post on its verified Facebook page on Thursday night. NCDC […]
News Top Stories

Onnoghen: Why Buhari removed me as CJN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen (rtd), yesterday for the first time after his voluntary retirement made a public statement on why the Federal Government unceremoniously removed him from office in 2019. Onnoghen, at a book launch he attended with his wife in Abuja, revealed that prior to his removal, there had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica