Court resumes Maina’s trial in absentia

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

…orders arrest of son, Faisal

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday resumed the trial of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in his absence. The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had given the prosecution the nod to continue the trial in his absence after the defendant had consistently absent himself from court. His absence had made the court to make an order yesterday remanding his surety, Senator Ali Ndume in prison.

The court had equally asked the prosecution to present more evidence against Maina. Maina was facing a 12-count money laundering charge alongside a firm, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited.

The prosecution alleged that he used the account of the firm to launder funds to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja. The court had in a ruling on Monday, remanded the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who stood surety for the former pension reform boss, in custody, following his inability to explain the whereabouts of the defendant. It held that Ndume should remain in detention pending when his Abuja property would be sold to raise the N500 million bail bond on Maina’s head.

