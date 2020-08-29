Court reverses suspension of Ondo Deputy Speaker, 3 others

An Akure High Court on Friday quashed the suspension of four members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, who were suspended by the leadership of the House for un-parliamentary acts. The affected lawmakers were the Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman in the House, Mrs. Favour Tomomowo, Wale Williams and Tomide Akinribido, representing Ondo Constituencies I and II.

The lawmakers who are loyal to the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi, were among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment notice against Ajayi, when he defected from All Progres sives Congress (APC). Three of the suspended lawmakers; Ogundeji, Tomomowo and Williams are members of APC, while Akinribido is the only member of the House on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Displeased with the decision of the House led by Bamidele Oleyelogun, the suspended lawmakers through their lawyer, Banjo Ayenakin, sought the protection of the court against their unlawful suspension from the House. In his judgement, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ademola Bola, described the suspension as illegal, null and void and of no effect. Justice Bola held that the House of Assembly and its members have no power to suspend any member of the Assembly.

Like this: Like Loading...