Court revokes Abdulrasheed Maina’s bail, orders his arrest

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the revocation of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)’s bail.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order in a ruling, also issued a bench warrant for Maina’s arrest anywhere he is sighted.

The EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, while making the applications, had told the court that the former pension boss, who was granted a bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving senator, had jumped bail.

