Court rules on firm’s motion to halt sale of IBEDC, Dec. 8

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on December 8 rule on a motion for interlocutory injunction filed by a firm, Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company Limited (IEDMCL), asking the court to restrain the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) from selling the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) until the substantive suit before the court is determined. Moving the application for the interlocutory injunction at the last hea

ring of the matter, IEDMCL’s lawyer, Deacon Dele Adesina (SAN), told the court that the sole aim of the motion is to preserve the ‘Res’ until the substantive suit is determined so as not to foist a ‘fait accompli’ on the court.

Adesina while making his submissions said parties were before the court on 24th of October, 2022 and disclosed that they are still exploring amicable settlement of the matter. He however added that while parties were in court and also exploring move for settlement, the plaintiff, AMCON, made a publication in the Leadership newspapers advertising move to sell the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

He urged the court to give an order to the effect that nothing should be done as regards the sale or dissipation of the assets of Ibadan Disco until the final determination of the substantive suit which was instituted by AMCON through the Receiver Manager nominee.

While shedding light on the crux of the matter, Adesina said that out of the $162 million borrowed to acquire the Ibadan Electricity Distribution company and Yola Electricity Distribution Company, the applicant has paid $122 million, leaving a balance of $38 million apart from the accrued interest.

The applicant is also claiming $97 million in their counter-claim as additional payment due from the Federal Government on the Yola Disco. He then prayed the court to grant the motion for interlocutory injunction to preserve the ‘Res’ pending the final determination of the suit. In his reply to the application, AMC

CON’s lawyer, Mr Kunle Ogunba (SAN), accused IEDMCL of trying to hold the hand of AMCON from collecting its money from the applicant. He added that AMCON is not interested in the sale of Ibadan Disco but to divest its shares from the company, saying this was the instruction from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bureau of Public Entreprises (BPE) to the Receiver-Manager.

Ogunba also said that the applicant did not file a reply to their originating motion and consequently , the applicant did not have a defence against the originating motion.

But, in his reply on the issue, Adesina said Ogunba did not serve the respondent the originating summons, adding that they only got to know by searching the court file and obtained a certified true copy to which he later filed counteraffidavit in opposition to the originating summons.

In his intervention, the judge queried the AMCON’s lawyer whether any party that has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court can take steps to sell. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Aneke adjourned ruling on the interlocutory injunction to December 8, 2022.

