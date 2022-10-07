News

Court sacks Akinlade as Ogun APC Reps candidate

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Abeokuta yesterday nullified the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Abiodun Akinlade as the candidate for the 2023 Yewa South/Ipokia House of Representatives poll. Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo in her judgment declared the election as “irregular, null and void”.

The suit was filed by an aggrieved aspirant, Chief Michael Adeleke against the APC, Akinlade and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The plaintiff through his counsel, George Oyeniyi asked the court to declare that the primary conducted on May 27 in Ilaro to select the representative of the party for the election did not follow the party’s guidelines. Justice Oguntoyinbo held that Akinlade never paid for the expression of interest and nomination form or got screened by the APC within the time prescribed by the party in respect of the primary.

 

Our Reporters

