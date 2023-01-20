Court sacks APC Bayelsa Exco; nulliffies ward, state congresses

The Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa has sacked the State Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state with the nullification of the ward, local government and state congresses held between September 3 and 4, 2021 and October 16, 2021.

According to Justice Timipre .J Corcordia the High Court on Friday upheld the eight prayers of the plaintiff over the issue of exclusion, anomalies and disobedience to court order over the conduct of the congresses.

The suit, numbered YHC/107/2021,which was filed by some aggrieved members of the party in the state, Ompadec Victor, Esuenifen Obi, and Seimiegha Ebibofe Agbozu with the prayers seeking an Interim injunction stopping the conduct of the ward congress in the state.

Justice I.A Uzaka, however, had granted the interim injunction but the party went ahead with the conduct of the congresses which produced the Barr. Denis’s Otiotio-led State Executives and other executives at the ward and local government levels.

