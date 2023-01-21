Court sacks APC Bayelsa exco, nullifies ward, state congresses

Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has sacked the State Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state with the nullification of the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses held between September 3 and 4, 2021 and October 16, 2021. According to Justice Timipre .J Corcordia, the State High Court on Friday upheld the Eight Prayers of the plaintiff over exclusion, anomalies and disobedience to Court order over the conduct of the Ward, Local Government and State congresses.

Some aggrieved members of the party in the state, Ompadec Victor, Esuenifen Obi, and Seimiegha Ebibofe Agbozu went to court seeking an interim injunction stopping the conduct of ward congresses in the state. The same claims were made in the further amended of the originating summon with Alex Izibenikiebo Blankson as plaintiff and State Chairman of APC, Barr. Denis’s Otittio and three others as defendants. Justice I.A Uzaka had granted them an Interim Injunction, but the party went ahead with the conduct of the congress at the ward, local government and state levels, which produced Barr. Denis’s Otiotio led state executives and other executives at the ward and local government levels.

