Court sacks APGA’s Anambra South senatorial candidate, Chris Azubogu

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday sacked a House of Representatives member, Chris Azubogu as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

The federal lawmaker was kicked out of the senatorial race on grounds of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when in June this year he stood for the primary election under APGA for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Delivering judgment in the suit instituted by Ben Nwankwo challenging the unlawful nomination of Azubogu, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the lawmaker violated Section 65 and 68 of the 1999 Constitution in the unlawful ways and manners he stood for the primary election under APGA platform and got nominated for the February next year senatorial election for Anambra South.

Justice Ekwo agreed with the plaintiff that the 1st defendant (Azubogu) ought to have resigned, defected or cross carpeted from PDP to APGA before he can lawfully qualify to stand for primary election on the platform of another party.

 

