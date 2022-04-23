News Top Stories

Court sacks Dogara as Reps Member

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday sacked a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who is presently representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State. The court ordered Dogara to vacate his seat as a member of the House. Trial Judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo declared that having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dogara was no longer qualified to occupy the seat by virtue of Section 68(1) (g) of the Constitution. Dogara was in 2019 re-elected on the platform of the PDP to represent Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the House.

He, however, defected to the APC on July 24, 2020 after he submitted a resignation letter to the Chairman of the PDP in Bogoro ‘C’ Ward in the state. Dissatisfied with his action, the PDP and its Bauchi State Chairman, Hamza Akuyam, through their team of counsels, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, approached the court to declare his seat vacant.

Justice Okorowo aligned with the argument of the PDP that by defecting from the party that sponsored him before the expiration of his tenure, Dogara ought to vacate the seat as he was no longer qualified to partake in the activities of the House. The judge, who held that the action of the lawmaker was prohibited by law, agreed that the aim of Section 68(1)(g) was to check political prostitution among legislators. “The judgment is, therefore, given in favour of the plaintiffs. I hereby grant the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs,” he declared.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UK needs further curbs to get COVID-19 under control, minister says

Posted on Author Reporter

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government needs to impose further COVID-19 restrictions and the risk of spreading the virus is higher in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday. “The purpose of these measures is to get the virus under control,” Dowden told Sky. “The point of moving to this […]
News

Firm seeks order to block SAP accounts in CBN, 22 banks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Akeem Nafiu A consulting firm, B4G Ltd., has asked Justice E. O. Ashade of a Lagos High Court to restrain Systems Applications Products (SAP) from dissipating the sums of $3,371,945.27 and N5 million with 28 respondents, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 22 other banks, pending the hearing and determination of an alleged […]
News

Lions Club presents palliatives to old people’s home

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Mainland Lions Club on Thursday presented palliatives support to the Old People’s Home, Onike, Yaba, Lagos, to cushion the challenges of the lockdown as result of the COVID-19 pandemic The presentation of the palliatives, consisting 50kg of beans and six 25 kg bags of rice – is part of July activities of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica