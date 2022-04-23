Court sacks Dogara as Reps Member

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday sacked a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who is presently representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State. The court ordered Dogara to vacate his seat as a member of the House. Trial Judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo declared that having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dogara was no longer qualified to occupy the seat by virtue of Section 68(1) (g) of the Constitution. Dogara was in 2019 re-elected on the platform of the PDP to represent Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the House.

He, however, defected to the APC on July 24, 2020 after he submitted a resignation letter to the Chairman of the PDP in Bogoro ‘C’ Ward in the state. Dissatisfied with his action, the PDP and its Bauchi State Chairman, Hamza Akuyam, through their team of counsels, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, approached the court to declare his seat vacant.

Justice Okorowo aligned with the argument of the PDP that by defecting from the party that sponsored him before the expiration of his tenure, Dogara ought to vacate the seat as he was no longer qualified to partake in the activities of the House. The judge, who held that the action of the lawmaker was prohibited by law, agreed that the aim of Section 68(1)(g) was to check political prostitution among legislators. “The judgment is, therefore, given in favour of the plaintiffs. I hereby grant the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs,” he declared.

