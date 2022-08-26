News

Court sacks Ebonyi LG chairmen 5 days to inauguration

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday nullified the local government and councillorship election conducted in July this year for non-compliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022. The court also nullified the election for also making the laws under which it was conducted, secret. The state electoral body, EBSIEC, conducted a council election for the 13 council areas and 171 ward councillors on July 30 with the APC winning all the seats. The chairmen were to be sworn in on September 1.

Otu Collins Eleri, Nelson Eze, Akaa Ikechikwu, Micheal Ali and Isu Amaechi, had dragged the electoral umpire, EBSIEC and the government, to court for not giving all the aspirants a level-playing ground during the election. The presiding judge, Justice Fatun Riman, said it is undemocratic and unlawful to conduct an election in the local government areas or councils without availing the plaintiffs of the exact law that is meant to regulate the exercise. Council to the plaintiffs, Chief Mudi Erhenede, while speaking on the issue, said the processes that produced the chairmen were not transparent. “There are a lot of other issues that did not comply with the 2022 Electoral Act.

 

Our Reporters

