Court sacks Ebonyi LG chairmen five days to inauguration

Uchenna Inya, Abakaiki

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Thursday nullified local government and councillorship elections conducted last month for non-compliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022.

The court nullified the elections for also making the laws under which it was conducted secret.

The state election body, EBSIEC, conducted council elections for the 13 council areas and 171 ward councilors on July 30 with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winning all the seats.

The chairmen were to be sworn in on September 1st.

Otu Collins Eleri, Hon Nelson Eze, Akaa Ikechikwu, Engr Micheal Ali, and Engr Isu Amaechi had dragged the electoral umpire EBSIEC and the government to court for not giving all the aspirants a level playing field during the election.

The presiding judge, Justice Fatun Riman in Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/151, said It is undemocratic and unlawful to conduct an election in the local government areas or council without availing the plaintiffs of the exact law that is meant to regulate the exercise.

Council to the plaintiffs’ Chief Mudi Erhenede while speaking, said the processes that produced the chairmen was not transparent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...