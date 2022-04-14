News

Court sacks Ebonyi PDP chair

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday sacked the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Tochukwu Okorie, for not being validly nominated to contest for the position. Delivering judgement in the suit filed by one, Silas Onu, to challenge Okorie’s election, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that Okorie was indolent in submitting his nomination form and could not be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing. “It is the finding of this court that the 2nd defendant (Okorie) who submitted his nomination form on Oct. 4, 2021 instead of Oct. 1, 2021 contrary to the guidelines of the conduct of congresses is not validly nominated.

He was therefore not qualified to contest in the said election of Octo-ber 16, 2021. “It is the opinion of this court that the 2nd defendant, who was indolent in submitting his nomination form as provided in the guidelines issued by the PDP, who in spite of this failure, was still declared and returned elected, cannot be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing”, the judge held.

Justice Mohammed consequently directed the PDP to hold that only Onu was lawfully nominated to participate in the election of October 16, 2021 and to issue him a certificate of return declaring him as the duly elected Chairman of PDP, Ebonyi Chapter. The judge also granted the prayer asking for a declaration that Okorie was not qualified to participate in the election organized and held by the PDP on Oct. 16, 2021 for failing and refusing to submit his nomination form on or before the fixed deadline of Oct. 1, 2021

 

Our Reporters

