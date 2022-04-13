News

Court sacks Ebonyi PDP Chairman

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday sacked the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie on the ground that he was not validly nominated to contest election for the said position of Chairman.

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by one Silas Onu, challenging the election of Okorie, Justice A.R Mohammed held that Okorie was indolent in submitting his nomination form and could not be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing.

According to the judge: “It is the finding of this court that the 2nd defendant (Okorie) who submitted his nomination form on Oct. 4, 2021 instead of Oct. 1, 2021 contrary to the guidelines of the conduct of congresses is not validly nominated.”

The judge, however, held that he was therefore not qualified to contest in the said election of October 16, 2021.

“It is the opinion of this court that the 2nd defendant, who was indolent in submitting his nomination form as provided in the guidelines issued by the PDP, who in spite of this failure, was still declared and returned elected, cannot be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing.”

Justice Mohammed consequently directed the PDP to hold that only Onu was lawfully nominated to participate in the election of October 16, 2021 and to issue him a certificate of return declaring him as the duly elected Chairman of PDP, Ebonyi Chapter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oodera plotting debut EP, eyes musical stardom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Sensational highlife singer, Chukwudera Okoye otherwise known as Oodera is eyeing musical stardom with his debut EP (Extended Playlist) said to be in the works.   The musician who is signed onto the stable of DeepWell Entertainment said in a statement issued on Thursday that his first body of work is expected to be […]
News

PDP Reps calls for immediate release of Yakassi by DSS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives has called for the immediate release of Mr. Salihi Tanko-Yakassai, a former aide to Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State arrested by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) a few days ago.   In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda […]
News

Buhari to ExxonMobil: Take advantage of PIA, invest more in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged operators in the petroleum industry to take advantage of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to promote their investments in the oil and gas sector in the country. According to a release by his spokesman Femi Adesina, Buhari gave this charge yesterday while speaking at an audience with a team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica