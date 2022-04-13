Court sacks Ebonyi PDP Chairman

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday sacked the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie on the ground that he was not validly nominated to contest election for the said position of Chairman.

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by one Silas Onu, challenging the election of Okorie, Justice A.R Mohammed held that Okorie was indolent in submitting his nomination form and could not be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing.

According to the judge: “It is the finding of this court that the 2nd defendant (Okorie) who submitted his nomination form on Oct. 4, 2021 instead of Oct. 1, 2021 contrary to the guidelines of the conduct of congresses is not validly nominated.”

The judge, however, held that he was therefore not qualified to contest in the said election of October 16, 2021.

“It is the opinion of this court that the 2nd defendant, who was indolent in submitting his nomination form as provided in the guidelines issued by the PDP, who in spite of this failure, was still declared and returned elected, cannot be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing.”

Justice Mohammed consequently directed the PDP to hold that only Onu was lawfully nominated to participate in the election of October 16, 2021 and to issue him a certificate of return declaring him as the duly elected Chairman of PDP, Ebonyi Chapter.

