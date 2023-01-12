News Top Stories

Court sacks Ondo Deputy Speaker from office

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

An Akure High Court yesterday voided the appointment of Mr Samuel Aderoboye as Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and ordered the reinstatement of Ogundeji Iroju as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The Court, presided over by Justice Adetan Osadebey, described as illegal, null and void the purported removal of Ogundeji as the Deputy Speaker on November 24, 2020 by some members of the Assembly.

The leadership of the House in 2020 had removed Ogundeji following his disagreement with the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun over the plan to remove from office, a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Agboola Ajayi. The Assembly later appointed Aderoboye as the Deputy Speaker, the position he was occupying as at the time of the court judgment yesterday. Displeased with the action of the Assembly, Ogundeji through his lawyer, Mr Wale Omotoso (SAN) approached the court describing the decision of the Assembly as nullity since the purported impeachment did not follow the constitutional requirements.

The lawmaker said his purported removal contravened order two section 9(1-10) of the rules and standing order of the State House of Assembly saying the law required two thirds majority of the members before any of the principal officers of the Assembly could be impeached. However, the Assembly through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Charles Titiloye said the impeachment followed due process as the impeachment proceeding was served through substituted means. In her verdict, Justice Osadebey said the lawmaker was not given a fair hearing as the purported impeachment had been carried out before a panel to investigate him was set up by the Assembly.

This, she held, was like putting the cart before the horse. She said the claimant was not personally served by the impeachment proceedings, which made it a nullity. Also, the judge said there was no parliamentary resolution before the purported impeachment was carried out and that not all members were present during the impeachment as required by the rules of the Assembly and the 1999 Constitution.

The court held that signing of parliamentary meeting attendance was not tantamount to consent as nine out of 26-member Assembly dissociated themselves from the purported impeachment. Subsequently, the court ordered that Ogundeji should be reinstated and all his entitlements paid up-to-date while his paraphernalia of office should be restored immediately just as the appointment of Aderoboye was described as nullity. Justice Osadebey awarded N10 million as damages for the humiliation suffered by the lawmaker during his purported impeachment and suspension from the Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prophet Emmanuel Omale Sue NAN For 1Billion Over Report on Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Emmanuel Omale, a Nigerian cleric, made good a threat he issued through his counsel few days ago by serving court processes on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a reporter with the agency, Isamalia Chafe for an alleged defamatory report claiming he bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai on behalf […]
News

Presidency lists policies, projects delivered by Buhari’s administration in 6 years

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Presidency has listed somepoliciesandprojects itconsiders outstandingdeliveredbyPresidentMuhammadu Buhari in the last six years. In a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, yesterday, the Presidency listed the N287 billion net profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the first since its inception in the last 44 years.   […]
News

States to get $20m each, FCT $15m from World Bank’s $750m grant

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The 36 states of the Federation will get $20 million each with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) getting $15 million from $750 million World Bank support to complement the government efforts to pull 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the NG-CARES programme implementation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica