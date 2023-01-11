Metro & Crime

Court sacks Ondo Deputy Speaker from office

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

An Akure High Court Wednesday voided the appointment of Mr Samuel Aderoboye as the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and ordered the reinstatement of Ogundeji Iroju as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The Court, presided by Justice Adetan Osadebey, described as illegal, null and void the purported removal of Ogundeji as the Deputy Speaker on November 24, 2020 by some members of the Assembly.

The leadership of the House in 2020 had removed Ogundeji following his disagreement with the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun over the plan to remove from office, a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Agboola Ajayi.

The Assembly later appointed Aderoboye as the Deputy Speaker, the position he was occupying as at the time of the court judgment Wednesday.

 

