Court sacks Oyo monarch; declares appointment, installation illegal

Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Monday declared the appointment and installation of Prince Thompson Adeyemo Oyetunji, the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in the Ogbomoso  area of the state, as illegal going by the manner it was done in flagrant disobedience of a court order.

The court in its ruling ordered an immediate withdrawal of letter of appointment and instrument of installation given him, while granting “an order setting aside the installation and restraining the first defendant from further parading himself as the Alajaawa of Ajaawa  pending the determination of the suit filed by the first and second Claimants (Oyebunmi Oyewale Azeez, and Prince Kamorudeen Salami”.
In the about two-hour ruling, the Judge stressed that the appointment and installation carried out by the government during the pendency of the suit in court and against the decision of Justice Fadeyi of June 13, 2019 which restrained the parties from taking any action pending the final determination of the matter, was an aberration in law.
The court found out that the purported meeting, which the defendants claimed was held in which there was a consensus agreement to settle the chieftaincy matter out of court, was just “a figment of imagination of the defendants from all the evidence before me. The claimants were not at the meeting. The defendants only clandestinely excluded the claimants from the meeting.”

