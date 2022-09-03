Court sacks Plateau PDP Reps member, Agah, declares Akali of PRP winner

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos High Court 4, on Friday, nullified the election of a member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Musa Avia Aggah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court held that Hon. Agah was not validly nominated by the PDP for the bye-election conducted on February 26, 2022.

The tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to return Gwani Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) as the valid winner of the February 26, 2022 bye-election. The tribunal, in a consensus judgement, led by its Chairman, Justice Hope O. Ozoh, Khadi Usman Umar and Justice Zainab M. Bashir held that the petitioners have proved their case. The court equally held that Agah did not score the highest valid votes in the same election. It would be recalled that INEC had in February 2022 declared the PDP candidate winner of the Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election.

