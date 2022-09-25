Court says Sahrawi people have right to self-determination 

“The Moroccan occupation of Western Sahara is a serious violation of the right to self-determination.”

The above was the decision of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania, while handing down its judgment in a suit filed by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) against eight African Union member states over “the failure of the countries to discharge their legal duty to defend the sovereignty, territorial, integrity and independence of Western Sahara.”

According to the court: “All states have legal obligations to assist the Sahrawi people in the full realisation of their right to self-determination and independence.”

The legal action, which was filed on behalf of Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, a Ghanaian citizen and the National Chairman of the Convention of People’s Party, a political party in Ghana against Burkina Faso; Cote D’ivore; Ghana; Mali; Malawi; and Tanzania, relates “to the legal duty on the defendants to defend the sovereignty, territorial, integrity and independence of Western Sahara.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...