News

Court says Sahrawi people have right to self-determination 

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

“The Moroccan occupation of Western Sahara is a serious violation of the right to self-determination.”

The above was the decision of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania, while handing down its judgment in a suit filed by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) against eight African Union member states over “the failure of the countries to discharge their legal duty to defend the sovereignty, territorial, integrity and independence of Western Sahara.”

According to the court: “All states have legal obligations to assist the Sahrawi people in the full realisation of their right to self-determination and independence.”

The legal action, which was filed on behalf of Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, a Ghanaian citizen and the National Chairman of the Convention of People’s Party, a political party in Ghana against Burkina Faso; Cote D’ivore; Ghana; Mali; Malawi; and Tanzania, relates “to the legal duty on the defendants to defend the sovereignty, territorial, integrity and independence of Western Sahara.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osun Guber: Monarchs drum support for Oyetola

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Open contest As the campaign train of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State moved to Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state, the traditional rulers in the council, have reaffirmed their unflinching support for the governor, saying they would do all within […]
News Top Stories

Corruption in APC responsible for poverty in Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the growing poverty in the country to corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government.   The party noted that revelations from the investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have exposed attempt by a cabal in […]
News

France ready to market Nigeria back home-Ambassador

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The France Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquire, has said his country is fully committed to not only supporting the Nigeria Economic and Social Wellbeing but they are ready to Market the Country to the world. He said: “Back in France, his Country Men were having bad stories, comments and notions against Nigeria, on Insecurities, Corruption […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica