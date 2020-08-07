News

Court seals Empire Energy filling station, recovers land confiscated by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

An Owerri High Court yesterday sealed Empire Energy Mega Station in Owerri following a judgment delivered by Justice Ngozi Bernardine Ukoha in favour of Managing Director, New Chidcon Medical Centres, Prof. Phillip Njemanze. Njemanze, in suit number HOW/919/2012, challenged what he called “unwarranted, unlawful and provocative confiscation of his hard earned personal property” destroyed by the Rochas Okorocha administration.

The presiding judge ruled that “the plaintiff (Njemanze) is the rightful holder of the statutory right of occupancy in, and over the developed property known as and called Plot C, in Parcel B, within Naze Road North and New Name Industrial Layout, Owerri North local government area.” Apart from holding that the property, which was subject of Certificate of Occupancy, dated 19th November, 2015 and registered as number 46 at page 46, in Volume 308, of the Lands Registry, Owerri,” Justice Ukoha also held that “the revocation order dated May 24, 2013, is null, void, illegal, unlawful, vindictive and therefore, of no effect.”

The court also set aside the revocation order which was made under the hand of former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Uche Nwosu, dated May 24, 2013 in respect of the land. After perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents, officers and hirelings from entering or further trespassing on the plaintiff’s property,” Justice Ukoha equally ordered the 5th and 6th defendants, Robertson Ekwebelem and Royal Rondele Nigeria Limited, to pay the plaintiff the sum of N5 million.

Our Reporters

