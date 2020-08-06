Metro & Crime

Court seals Empire Energy filling station, recovers land confiscated by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

An Owerri High Court on Thursday sealed Empire Energy Mega Station in Owerri, following the judgment delivered by Justice Ngozi Bernardine Ukoha in favour of the Managing Director, New Chidicon Medical Centres, Prof. Phillip Njemanze.

Njemanze, in a suit number HOW/919/2012, challenged what he called “unwarranted, unlawful and provocative confiscation of his hard earned personal property”, destroyed by the Rochas Okorocha administration.

The presiding judge ruled that “the plaintiff (Dr. Njemanze) is the rightful holder of the statutory right of occupancy in, and over the developed property known as and called Plot C, in Parcel B, within Naze Road North and New Name Industrial Layout, Owerri North Local Government Area.”

Apart from holding that the property, which is subject of Certificate of Occupancy, dated November 19, 2015, and registered as number 46 at page 46, in Volume 308, of the Lands Registry, Owerri, Justice Ukoha also held that “the revocation order dated May 24, 2013, is null, void, illegal, unlawful, vindictive and therefore, of no effect.”

The Court also set aside the revocation order, which was made under the hand of then Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Uche Nwosu, dated May 24, 2013 in respect of the land.

After perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents, officers and hirelings from entering or further trespassing on the plaintiff’s property”, Justice Ukoha equally ordered the 5th and 6th defendants, Robertson Ekwebelem and Royal Rondele Nigeria Limited, to pay the plaintiff the sum of N5 million.

Njemanze, however, traced his travails to his campaign against the Imo State Abortion Law which led to then Governor Rochas Okorocha repealing the same law he had signed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi bullion van robbery suspects not our personnel –Army

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Nigerian Army yesterday in Enugu denied involvement of its personnel in last week’s botched but fatal bullion van heist where four policemen were killed at Ezzamgbo junction in Ebonyi State. The Army said the purported ‘soldiers’ allegedly arrested for bullion van robbery operation were not her personnel, but long dismissed soldiers. Deputy Director, Army […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor,others held for rape, defilement

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a pastor and 11 others for various cases of rape and defilement of minors. The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo during a press conference. Edgal said a 33-year-old pastor, Inimfon Inyang, repeatedly defiled a 15-year-old girl at his deliverance centre. The pastor, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts down illegal COVID-19 lab in Banana Island

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday said it had shut down the operations of a private laboratory in Banana Island carrying out COVID-19 tests without the required government approval. Banana Island is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state. The ministry said the lab, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: