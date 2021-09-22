Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Sokoto State Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced Aminu Hayatu Tafida, son of the Special Adviser on Social Investments to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and two others to four years and six months imprisonment with an option of N400,000 fine each.

The Court sentence also includes compensation for alleged circulation of 18 seconds nude video, criminal conspiracy, abetment, sales and printing of obscene book.

Others who were sentenced along with the Special Advisers’ son include, Umar Abubakar and Masaud Abubakar Gidado. Court sends son of Tambuwal’s aide, 2 others to prison Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Shu’aibu Ahmad while delivering judgement in the case said the prosecuting counsel has proven his case beyond any reasonable doubt and as such the three accused persons are therefore convicted for the very offenses put forward before them. In his sentence, the Presiding Magistrate,

Shu’aibu Ahmad said he has taken into consideration that the defendants are first time offenders, he will therefore be lenient, but give maximum sentence. Magistrate Shu’aibu said, for the offences of indecent act which goes contrary to Section 171 of Sokoto State Penal Code, the defendants are sentenced to pay a fine of two hundred thousand naira (200,000) each, default will lead to 2 years imprisonment.

