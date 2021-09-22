News

Court sends son of Tambuwal’s aide, 2 others to prison

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Sokoto State Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced Aminu Hayatu Tafida, son of the Special Adviser on Social Investments to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and two others to four years and six months imprisonment with an option of N400,000 fine each.

 

The Court sentence also includes compensation for alleged circulation of 18 seconds nude video, criminal conspiracy, abetment, sales and printing of obscene book.

 

Others who were sentenced along with the Special Advisers’ son include, Umar Abubakar and Masaud Abubakar Gidado. Court sends son of Tambuwal’s aide, 2 others to prison Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Shu’aibu Ahmad while delivering judgement in the case said the prosecuting counsel has proven his case beyond any reasonable doubt and as such the three accused persons are therefore convicted for the very offenses put forward before them. In his sentence, the Presiding Magistrate,

 

Shu’aibu Ahmad said he has taken into consideration that the defendants are first time offenders, he will therefore be lenient, but give maximum sentence. Magistrate Shu’aibu said, for the offences of indecent act which goes contrary to Section 171 of Sokoto State Penal Code, the defendants are sentenced to pay a fine of two hundred thousand naira (200,000) each, default will lead to 2 years imprisonment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Eight deaths, 566 new cases as Nigeria’s death toll nears 600

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eight more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. With the new figure, 573 persons have now died of COVID-19 in the country. However, not all states have recorded COVID-19 deaths according to the situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for June 28, 2020; Taraba and […]
News

Why Getting a Head Start in Your Venture Can Work in Your Favor, According to Dr. Ary Krau.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Several businesses are often years in the making before finally getting launched. This is partly due to entrepreneurs trying to find their path and offer a product or service they are truly passionate about. Once they find their direction, it can still take some time to get the company off the ground. Dr. Ary Krau […]
News

Ekiti APC congress: Buhari’s aide accuses Fayemi’s group of hijacking forms

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the congress of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), things are already falling apart. This is as the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters; Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has accused the leadership of the party loyal to Governor Kayode Fayemi of hijacking the forms meant for elective positions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica