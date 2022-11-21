Court sends Tramadol dealer to 7 years imprisonment

A 33-year-old man, Duru Kingsley, has been convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for unlawfully dealing in 124.4 kilograms of several brands of tramadol.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos sent Duru to prison after he pleaded guilty to five counts charge of conspiracy and unlawful dealing in the banned drugs slammed on him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the prosecutor, Lambert Nor, the convicted Kingsley engaged in the illegal acts between August 27 and September 2, 2022, at First Estate, Raji Rasaki Road, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Lambert further informed Justice Aluko that the convict had in his possession 111.2 kilograms of Tramadol Hydrochloride 250 mg; 115.2 kilograms of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120 grams; 10 kilograms of Tramadol Hydrochloride 100 mg and 8 kilograms of Tramadol Hydrochloride 100 mg.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 14 (b) and 11(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap 330, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and is punishable under the same Act. The convict had pleaded guilty to all the counts after the charge was read to him.

Consequently, due to his guilty plea, the prosecutor prayed the court to convict and sentence Kingsley in accordance with the law he was charged with. But Kingsley’s counsel, Mousa Anyama, in his plea for leniency, urged the judge to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client, whom he described as a firsttime convict.

Anyama also notified the court that the convict was a squatter where he was arrested with the banned drug, adding that the convict had learned his lesson following his arrest on August 27. The lawyer particularly urged the court to consider an option of a fine in lieu of a custodial sentence.

In his judgment, Justice Aluko sentenced the convict to seven years on each of the counts. The judge also ordered that the period of sentence shall run concurrently, with an addition that the convict shall pay a fine of N1 million in lieu of jail terms.

Justice Aluko also ordered the convict to perform two weeks of community service by picking up refuse at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, for two hours each day of the two weeks. The judge equally directed the convict to provide a guarantor that will pay the fine in case he absconded.

