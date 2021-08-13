Court sentences AEDC staff to 6 months in prison

A magistrate court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State on Thursday sentenced a Staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Mr James Olayemi to six months imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine for unlawful disconnection of electricity supply to a customer’s house in Lokoja The Chief Magistrate, Tanko Muhammed sentenced the first defendant, James Olayemi to six months imprisonment and ordered for the reconnection of electricity supply to the compound of Mr Dennis Osanwuta with immediate effect. Earlier, the complainant, Mr Osanwota, a retired top Management staff of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had dragged the duo of James Olayemi, the Marketing officer and the Regional Manager, Lameed Obadaki to court over the damages done to his property and unlawful disconnection of electricity supply to his house even after payment N370,000 for February bill. The prosecution counsel, O.C. King Esq. who was represented by Emeje Aruwa Esq, the private prosecution was brought under sections 86, 87, 88, 107 (a), (e), 108(1) (c), 111, 112 and 113 of the Kogi State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017, by Surveyor Dennis Osanwuta.
