Court sentences commercial sex worker to 4 years imprisonment

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Thursday sentenced a commercial sex worker, Dooshima Anems, to four years imprisonment for biting customer’s tongue during sex.

The police charged Anems with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Magistrate, Ms. Rose Iyorshe, sentenced Anems after she pleaded guilty and told the court that she bit Mr. Amos Igbo in self defence.

Iyorshe in her judgment gave Anems an option to clean the court premises for one week.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee told the court that the convict was arrested on Sept. 28.

Shaagee said that Anems bit Mr Amos Igbo, her lover’s tongue during sex at the Tekdee Hotel where they were lodged.

She said that Igbo picked up Anems at Yaman Park and paid her N2, 000 for the night.

She said the offence contravened sections 166(b) and 248 of the Penal Code Cap 124 (2004) Laws of Benue.

Earlier, Anems explained that Igbo wanted more time with her outside the money he paid but she refused.

”My Lord he hit me hard. I bit him in self defence,” she said. (NAN)

