Court sentences Internet fraudster to 600hrs of community service

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced an internet fraudster, James Victory Eshiobonameh, to 600 hours of community service.

The judge passed the verdict after Eshiobonameh owned up to a count charge of fraudulent act slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict also known as James Victory and Pablo, was accused of impersonating one, James Victory, bearing same on his Instagram profile and using it to defraud unsuspecting service providers. Following Eshiobonameh’s guilty plea, an EFCC’s investigator, Buluebre karamor, was called to testify in the matter for a review of facts.

In reviewing the facts of the case, the investigator told the court that the convict was arrested at an award ceremony organized by some fraudsters, who were celebrating their successful operations. She said that upon his arrest and interrogation, the convict admitted being a member of an internet fraud group which specilaises in creating fraudulent Facebook accounts.

The investigator further narrated how the convict joined a website known as ‘aus. com’, which provide services for families around the world. The court also heard how the convict posed as an oldman that lives in Texas (USA) that needed assistance.

The EFCC’s investigator further told the court that when the convict’s Iphone 9 was analysed, his son was with an America number, +1 8573084630, which he used in registering with ‘aus.com’, to contact his unsuspecting service providers to further buttressed his claims that he lives in Texas, USA. Upon conclusion of the investigator’s evidence, the convict’s iPhone 9, extra judicial statement and some documents extracted from the phone were tendered and admitted as exhibits by the court. EFCC’s lawyer, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari- Bala, consequently urged the court to sentence the convict in accordance with Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2019.

Prior to the convict’s sentencing, his lawyer, O. Amubikaun, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in its verdict, saying, he is a first time offender. Amubikaun told the court that the convict has been remorseful since he was detained in November 2021 and that he has learnt his mistake in a hard way. After listening to the the lawyer’s plea, Justice Awogboro sentenced the convict to 600 hours community service.

The judge also ordered the convict to file an affidavit of good behaviour before he can be released. The iPhone 9 recovered from him was also ordered to be confiscated to the Federal Government in the absence of any appeal against the judgement within the period stipulated by law.

The offence was said to have contravened Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2019 and punishable under the same Act.

