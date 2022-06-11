Court sentences killers of Afenifere leader’s daughter to death

…acquits one

An Akure, Ondo State High Court y e s t e rd a y sentenced three of the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to death by hanging, while one was discharged and acquitted. The convicts, including Muhammed Shehu Usman, Mazaje Lawal, and Adamu Adamu were sentenced to death by hanging or firing squad by Justice Williams Olamide for offences ranging from conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. Olakunrin was killed in July 12, 2019 along Ore/ Ijebu-Ode road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, while was on her way from Akure to Lagos to attend a social function while her driver, Femi Ajayi, who was kidnapped and spent seven days in the captivity of the kidnappers. The same convicts also attacked and killed a hunter, Matthew Ogunbiyi, in the forest, while they also took kidnapped a German- Nigerian, who was released after a ransom was paid. The Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, had preferred eight-count charge against four suspects.

The charges included murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aiding and abetting. Three of the suspects were charged with murder as stipulated in Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code CAP 37 Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006. They were also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery. Besides, they were charged with conspiracy to commit felony to wit kidnapping, contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of Criminal Code CAP 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State.

The culprits pleaded not guilty to the eight charge counts preferred against them. In their evidence before the court, the suspects said they were not part of the kidnapping gang that killed Olakunrin, saying that the police extracted false evidence against them. Usman said he was a driver, who was on transit to Ondo State from Agbor, Delta State when he was arrested with N500,000 cash and expired drivers’ license, and was charged because he could not provide the bribe demanded by the police. On his part, Lawal said that he was arrested by the police because he followed Usman to the police station because he understands Hausa language.

He denied complicity in the murder of the Afenifere leader’s daughter. However, in his verdict, Justice Olamide faulted the claims of the suspects on the grounds that their evidences were afterthought to escape the wrath of the law. The court said the prosecution was able to prove the case of conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and aiding and abetting against the first to third defendants. He consequently convicted them on the eight count charge, while he discharged the fourth suspect, Awalu Abubakar for conspiracy, aiding and abetting. On the charge of murder, Justice Olamide said the convicts are to die either by hanging or by firing squad, while they were to spend the remaining part of their lives in prison for the offence of kidnapping. The trial judge commiserated with the family of the victim and charged the government to urgently do something about cases of rape, kidnapping and murder, which have become the order of the day in different parts of the country.

