Court sentences man to 7 years imprisonment for fake drugs circulation

The ongoing war against circulation of substandard and falsified medicines in Nigeria by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) received a boost on Tuesday when a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, sentenced a middle-aged man, Ogbodo Friday, to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine for endangering lives of innocent consumers through circulation of fake drugs.

This is contained in a statement from NAFDAC yesterday, signed by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola. Ogbodo was arrested by the Investigation and Enforcement officers of NAFDAC in his residence at 18, Abagana street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State where falsified Maldox (Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine) a brand of antimalaria tablet manufactured by a registered Nigerian Pharmaceutical Company, was recovered from him. Operatives of the Agency acting on intelligence swooped on the convict’s residence in Onitsha.

When apprehended, Ogbodo confessed that he cut Emzor Paracetamol tables and repackaged them as Maldox (Sulfadoxine & Pyrimethamine) and supplied same to undisclosed dealers in falsified Medical Products at the Head bridge market, Onitsha. The convict claimed that he had been in the business of adul-terating and falsifying medicines for more than a year, making huge returns.

Following the overwhelming evidence, the Agency charged him to court in Charge No: FHC/ AWK/C/57/2021- between FRN V. OGBODO FRIDAY. On January 26, 2022, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State before Justice H.A. Nganjiwa on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fake Maldox (Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine) and packaging of Emzor paracetamol in a manner that is misleading.

After Ogbodo Friday pleaded guilty to the charge, the prosecution reviewed the facts thereafter and the Court convicted him on the twocount charge and sentenced him to five years in prison on count one and two years in prison on count two without an option of fine. In his judgment, Justice Nganjiwa condemned the action of the convict, noting with dismay that many people could have died from ingestion of the fake maldox.

He emphasised the need for the court to send the right message to other merchants of death who are still in the dangerous line of business. Speaking in the same vein, an elated Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, commended the judiciary for rising to the occasion when it was needed. She said the Agency would not rest on its oars until all still in the dangerous business of falsifying medicines to make money at the expense of the lives of fellow Nigerians are brought to book or abandon the trade for clean jobs.

 

