Metro & Crime

Court sentences man to death for killing 2 women in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced a middle-aged man, Danladi Ichado to death by hanging for stabbing two women, Rabiyetu Yusufu and Jemila Yakubu to death. Justice Nicodemus Awulu of Kogi High Court 5 passed the sentence in his judgement on a case of culpable homicide brought against the convict. Awulu held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was presumed to have intended to kill the women based on the weapon he used. The jurist held that the evidence of Rekiya Rilwan (PW1), who was an eyewit-ness at the scene of crime, had fixed the defendant and demolished his alibi.

Awulu therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to death by hanging. Earlier, the prosecution led by Inedu Opaluwa, Senior Legal Officer with the state Ministry of Justice had told the court that Danladi Ichado of Odogomu, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state committed the offence on June 6, 2020.

He was charged with culpable homicide contrary to section 221(a) of the Penal Code and was said to have on June 6, 2020 at Oko-Ojuwo, Ogaji in Ankpa, caused the death of the women by stabbing them on the head and chest with a short cutlass. Opaluwa called six witnesses and tendered four exhibits while the defendant called one witness and gave evidence in his defence. The prosecution alleged that the convict attacked the women with lethal weapon and therefore, urged the court to hold that he intended to kill the women based on the weapon he used.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Taraba lawmaker from ‘his home’

Posted on Author Reporter

  A member of the Taraba House of Assembly, Bashir Mohammed, has been kidnapped by gunmen. Mohammed, who represents Nguroje constituency at the assembly, was abducted by gunmen about 1:00am on Wednesday in Jalingo, Taraba capital. The lawmaker was reportedly kidnapped from his home which is close to an office of the Department of State […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos sets up outpatient facility to monitor reinfection

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State Government says it has set up a COVID-19 outpatient facility to monitor progress of discharged COVID-19 patients for six to twelve months. Prof. Akin Abayomi, state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing the media on COVID-19 update. Abayomi said that the facility would manage post-COVID-19 syndrome that was beginning […]
Metro & Crime

Bank security guard, two others held for fraud

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three suspected fraudsters who specialise in defrauding innocent Nigerians by using bank details obtained through SIM swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM). The suspects – Michael Damhindi (36), a security guard of First Bank, North Bank area, Makurdi, Chidi Emmanuel Aniekwe (32) and Terhemba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica