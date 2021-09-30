Court sentences man to death for killing 2 women in Kogi

The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced a middle-aged man, Danladi Ichado to death by hanging for stabbing two women, Rabiyetu Yusufu and Jemila Yakubu to death. Justice Nicodemus Awulu of Kogi High Court 5 passed the sentence in his judgement on a case of culpable homicide brought against the convict. Awulu held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was presumed to have intended to kill the women based on the weapon he used. The jurist held that the evidence of Rekiya Rilwan (PW1), who was an eyewit-ness at the scene of crime, had fixed the defendant and demolished his alibi.

Awulu therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to death by hanging. Earlier, the prosecution led by Inedu Opaluwa, Senior Legal Officer with the state Ministry of Justice had told the court that Danladi Ichado of Odogomu, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state committed the offence on June 6, 2020.

He was charged with culpable homicide contrary to section 221(a) of the Penal Code and was said to have on June 6, 2020 at Oko-Ojuwo, Ogaji in Ankpa, caused the death of the women by stabbing them on the head and chest with a short cutlass. Opaluwa called six witnesses and tendered four exhibits while the defendant called one witness and gave evidence in his defence. The prosecution alleged that the convict attacked the women with lethal weapon and therefore, urged the court to hold that he intended to kill the women based on the weapon he used.

