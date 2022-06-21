Metro & Crime

Court sentences man to death for killing wife’s lover in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

An Ayetoro High Court in Ogun State yesterday sentenced one Adelake Bara, to death by hanging for killing his wife’s suspected lover, Olaleye Oke.

The court convicted Bara on a one-count charge of murder. Justice Patricia Oduniyi, in his judgment, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Bara was guilty of the charge. Oduniyi said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

 

During the trial, state prosecuting counsel, Miss T.O Adeyemi, a Senior State Counsel said that the convict shot dead the victim for allegedly having an illicit affair with one of his three wives.

 

According to Adeyemi, the convict committed the offence on May 1, 2018, at about 6 p.m., at Afodan Farm Settlement, Ijoun, in Aiyetoro area of the state. Adeyemi said that the deceased was on his farm, when Bara met him and accused him of having a love affair with one of his wives.

 

“Bara who has three wives brought out a gun and shot Oke in the head, while the latter was trying to explain that he had no affair with any of Bara’s wives as accused,” she said. The counsel said the gunshot to Oke’s head led to his death.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We’ve made more arrests in Ataga’s murder – Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…no soft landing for Chidinma, says Odumosu Police in Lagos yesterday said they had made more arrests in the murder of the Managing Director of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. The arrest, according to the police, followed the discovery of conspiracy in Ataga’s murder during investigations. The latest arrests might not be unconnected with the twist […]
Metro & Crime

Five arrested for selling human heart for N10,000

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Five people have been arrested in Oyo State for allegedly selling and buying a human heart for N10,000. The suspects were paraded yesterday by the state Police Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko at the state Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan. They are Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb Musa (34) and Musibau […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria needs our prayers – Dare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, Sunday at the Agbala Daniel Cathedral, Ibadan, Oyo State urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and growth of Nigeria. Dare, who was Chairman of the 40th anniversary of the choir of the church, applaueded the founder of Agbala Daniel Cathedral, Archbishop D. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica