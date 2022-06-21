Court sentences man to death for killing wife’s lover in Ogun

An Ayetoro High Court in Ogun State yesterday sentenced one Adelake Bara, to death by hanging for killing his wife’s suspected lover, Olaleye Oke.

The court convicted Bara on a one-count charge of murder. Justice Patricia Oduniyi, in his judgment, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Bara was guilty of the charge. Oduniyi said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

During the trial, state prosecuting counsel, Miss T.O Adeyemi, a Senior State Counsel said that the convict shot dead the victim for allegedly having an illicit affair with one of his three wives.

According to Adeyemi, the convict committed the offence on May 1, 2018, at about 6 p.m., at Afodan Farm Settlement, Ijoun, in Aiyetoro area of the state. Adeyemi said that the deceased was on his farm, when Bara met him and accused him of having a love affair with one of his wives.

“Bara who has three wives brought out a gun and shot Oke in the head, while the latter was trying to explain that he had no affair with any of Bara’s wives as accused,” she said. The counsel said the gunshot to Oke’s head led to his death.

