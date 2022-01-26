Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling 3-year-old girl

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Lagos yesterday sentenced one Sunday Oyedele to life imprisonment for defiling a 3-year-old neighbour’s child (name withheld). Oyedele was found guilty and convicted on a one-count charge of defilement.

The defendant had earlier been arraigned on April 29, 2019, for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with the toddler at Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The presiding judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye said that prosecution was able to prove its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt. Justice Soladoye, while delivering her judgement, stated that the defendant is a sexual monster and a paedophile, who should be locked away.

According to the judge, “the charge against the defendant has been proven beyond reasonable doubt. “The defendant, having been found guilty, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine. “He is also to have his name registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution team led by Mr Olusola Soneye, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2017. The prosecution further called four witnesses including, Dr Oyedeji Alagbe, a medical doctor from the Mirabel Centre (a Sexual Assault Referral Center) who testified against the defendant.

In his evidence, Alagbe told the court that the medical examinations carried out on the minor revealed that she was defiled through both her anus and vagina

