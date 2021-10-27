Metro & Crime

Court sentences man to life jail for attempted murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

AHigh Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital has sentenced 32 year old Muhammadu Abubakar to life imprisonment. Delivering judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, “the defendant is found guilty as charged, in count one, he is sentenced to life imprisonment and 10 years imprisonment in count two.’’ Muhammadu Abubakar was charged on two count of attempt to murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge, on April 9, 2019 at Aba Cotonou, Omu Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, he did attempt to murder Chief Samuel Amaa and others, also found in his possession was a gun and cartridges on same day In his testimony before the court, one of the victims said, the defendant was challenged while he was grazing on their cassava farm; he was angry that he was being asked such question, he pulled out his gun and fired at them, he was later overpowered by camp residents, arrested and handed over to the police.

To prove his case, the prosecutor Taiwo Ajibulu called four witnesses and tendered a gun, live cartridges and statements among others, while the defendant spoke in his own defense through his counsel and called no witness. The offences run contrary to sections 320 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and 3 (1) of Robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

No kidnapping in Abaren, says Baale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baale of Abaren, Chief Olukayode Akoni, and Baale in Council in Obafemi Owode Local government Area of Ogun State have debunked the rumoured kidnapping in their community.   The village head and the council of chiefs also denied the report of insecurity in the community, claiming the reports of abduction in the community were the […]
Metro & Crime

Redeem N10bn IDPs pledge, Plateau APC Elders’ Council appeals to FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Council has appealed to the Federal Government to as matter of urgency redeem the pledge of N10 billion it made to the state for the rebuilding and resettlement of the IDPs as well as  reconciliation processes. The Elders also appeals to the Ministry […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Late night fire claims two lives in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kano State Fire Service says two persons from the same family died on Friday night fire incident at Zoo Road, Opposite Kano Zoological Garden, on Sheka Municipal. Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, its Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano. It said the incident occurred at about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica