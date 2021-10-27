Court sentences man to life jail for attempted murder

AHigh Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital has sentenced 32 year old Muhammadu Abubakar to life imprisonment. Delivering judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, “the defendant is found guilty as charged, in count one, he is sentenced to life imprisonment and 10 years imprisonment in count two.’’ Muhammadu Abubakar was charged on two count of attempt to murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge, on April 9, 2019 at Aba Cotonou, Omu Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, he did attempt to murder Chief Samuel Amaa and others, also found in his possession was a gun and cartridges on same day In his testimony before the court, one of the victims said, the defendant was challenged while he was grazing on their cassava farm; he was angry that he was being asked such question, he pulled out his gun and fired at them, he was later overpowered by camp residents, arrested and handed over to the police.

To prove his case, the prosecutor Taiwo Ajibulu called four witnesses and tendered a gun, live cartridges and statements among others, while the defendant spoke in his own defense through his counsel and called no witness. The offences run contrary to sections 320 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and 3 (1) of Robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

