Court sentences oil thief to 2 years in jail

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has sentenced an oil thief, Francis Ezeakolam to two years imprisonment for dealing in petroleum products without an appropriate licence. Thecourt, presided over by Justice E. A. ObileconvictedEzeakolam, who had pleaded “guilty” to a one count charge, for alleged illegal oil dealing.

Obile sentenced the defendants to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200, 000.00). He also orderedthatthe1,600litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) be forfeited to the Federal RepublicofNigeriaandsubsequently destroyed. He also ordered that the evidence of destruction of the forfeited products be filed in the court, and equally asked him to sign an undertaking tobeofgoodbehaviour. Before the sentencing, the defendant’s counsel, Francis Echiane prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, arguing that his client was “a first- time offender and does nothavepreviouscriminalrecords,” addingthatheismarried withchildren and has learnt his lessons. ThechargeagainstEzeakolam read, “thatyou Francis Ezeakolam on or about the May 9, 2021 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did deal in petroleum product, towit: 1,600litresAutomotive Gas Oil (AGO) conveyed in a Volkswagen bus with registration number WER 473 ZZ which is not ofgoodqualitycontrarytoSection 1 (18) (ii) of the Miscellaneous OffencesAct, CapM17, oftheRevised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 18 (1) (ii) of the same Act.”

 

